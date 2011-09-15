Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

New York Fashion Week has come to an end. Whether you’re sad, happy, or just plain relieved, you can relive a little bit of the fashion magic with this cute video of models prepping for shows backstage.

[Via The Cut]

A scandal has rocked the Anthropologie blogging community! Which is weird, since we never knew that existed.

[Via Jezebel]

Even Oscar de la Renta is taking fashion cues from the Olsens. It’s a wacky world.

[Via Elle]

Giles Deacon is leavingEmanuel Ungaro. The design house can’t seem to hold onto a designer.

[Via Telegraph]

Eden Wood, a victim of TLC’s torturous show Toddlers and Tiaras, has made her Fashion Week debut. The stage mom – Mickie Wood – and her spawn announced the beauty queen’s retirement from the pageant scene last year. I guess now we know why.

[Via People]