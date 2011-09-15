Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

In case you were wondering, Lindsay Lohan is still a mess squared. Obviously she brought her high class antics to New York Fashion Week.

These images of Anna Wintour are all you need for a good laugh this morning. You’ll see what we mean.

Although Nicki Minaj has been dressing like a Sesame Street muppet on acid, her and Anna Wintour have made quite the pair during NYFW.

Lazaro Hernandez, of the design duo Proenza Schouler, shares his end-of-summer playlist. Of course his picks are totally nostalgic and cool.

Michelle Obama, being the fabulous lady that she is, hosted a lunch for the United States’ best designers. Gilles Mendel was among the guests seated at the First Lady’s table.

