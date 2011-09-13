Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Diane Von Furstenberg channels a frat boy and downs a beer before her show. Can you blame her? Actually, we love her all the more for it.
[Via the Cut]
Simon Spurr shows his collection at Milk Studios, but the residents of the front row threaten to steal the spotlight.
[Via Racked]
Nicki Minaj and Betsey Johnson hang out backstage during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center. Now that we think about it, the pair seem to share a similar fashion taste …
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]
One of our fave fashion bloggers, Leandra Medine (alias: The Man Repeller) walked in Rebecca Minkoff‘s beautiful show yesterday.
[Via Posh Glam]
Strange accusations fly between Jean Shrimpton, one of the world’s first supermodels, and David Bailey, the man who photographed her.
[Via The Telegraph]