Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Proenza Schouler is launching a denim line this January. After a brief stint with J-Brand, they’re back to give us more.

[Via the Cut]

Halston has created a glow in the dark dress. Perfect for clubbing, if you can afford the $3000 price tag.

[Via the Life Files]

Behold Carine’s World, a look inside the life of Carine Roitfeld filmed by Mario Sorrenti for Barneys New York.

[Via Fashionologie]

Is LA’s Fashion’s Night Out just a tacky wannabe?

[Via La Weekly]

Aw, friendship bracelets. Reminds us of summer camp.

[Via Refinery 29]