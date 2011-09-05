Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Tavi Gevinson, the 15-year-old blogging superstar, launched her new website Rookie, a site for teenage girls. It is seriously amazing.
Lanvin is releasing four limited edition dolls made by women in Swaziland with HIV. The proceeds from the sale of the dolls will go to Dessine l’espoir, a charity for women in Africa suffering from HIV.
Vogue UK released the cover of their October issue, which celebrates successful English women. Naturally, Adele is on the cover.
Mark Ronson married Josephine de la Baume in Provence. She wore Zac Posen. He wore candy stripes.
Brush up on your Fashion Week facts with this history of New York Fashion Week, complete with fabulous photographs fromEila Mell’s new book New York Fashion Week: The Designers, the Models, the Fashions of the Bryant Park Era.
