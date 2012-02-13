Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed Over The Weekend

– Michelle Williams wears H&M on the red carpet? Who knew?!? (Hollywood Reporter)

– Everybody is suddenly stepping up to defend Lana Del Rey including Tavi Gevinson. (The Cut)

– Three reasons why Gwen Stefani is getting grief for her NYFW presentation: The show was too crowded, your staff was rude and that sweater you made looks a lot like one someone else did. (Racked, StyleCaster)

– A concert promoter and his son are being held hostage in Africa after rapper Nas skipped out on a concert and pocketed the cash. (NY Post)

– Scientists (and Captain Obvious) confirm that smoking weed and driving is never a good idea. (Gothamist)