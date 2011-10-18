Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On October 17th

Dior is hosting an online auction for the charity Look Good … Feel Better, which provides emotional support for women with cancer in hopes of improving their self-esteem and quality of life. Among the many prizes is the chance to win a trip to Paris and tour the Dior Atelier. Um, yes please!

Watch out world, Georgia May Jagger is contemplating a clothing line. The girl can seriously do it all.

Here’s your melodramatic and ridiculous comment of the day, brought to you by Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Check out the Erickson Beamon pieces for Bauble Bar. They’ll definitely put a smile on your face.

A boutique in Manhattan’s Lower East Side caught two men dressed as women stealing $6,000 worth of Chanel bags on video tape. Now that’s a fashion crime at its worst (best?).

