Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 3.1.12

If you’re a Friends fan then you’ll be happy to hear that Matthew Perry is heading back to NBC! [Via The Hollywood Reporter]

Beware, if you piss off Rush Limbaugh supporters, there will be blood. Seriously. [Via Jezebel]

Finally, the long standing debate has been put to rest. Now you can know who’s more stylish: Mac users or PC users. [Via Styleite]

If you’re a fashionista who wants to add some serious swag to your wardrobe, then make sure you hit up Daphne Guinness‘s auction, which will feature 100 pieces from her personal collection. [Via Elle]

Despicable Me 2 is hitting theatres in 2013. Check out the adorable preview! [Via Deadline]