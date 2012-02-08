Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.7.12

Betty White can do no wrong. And this video of her trying to cut a lock of Justin Bieber‘s hair has become one of our favorite things. Ever. [Via US Magazine]

Here’s how some of the fashion elite prepare for fashion week. This will either make you laugh or cry, depending on how ready you are for the madness that begins tomorrow. [Via NY Mag]

The last survivor of WWI has passed away, taking with her the final first-hand memories of the destructive war. [Via Jezebel]

Yup, it’s official. We love Elizabeth Olsen. Here’s her Glamour UK shoot. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

These classic black and white photos of Uma Thurman from Vogue Italia’s February issue are seriously beautiful. Have a look! [Via Fashion Gone Rogue]