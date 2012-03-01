Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.29.12

Beyonce decided to expose her breasts over the weekend, but for once the Parents Television Council will most likely approve. A little discreet breastfeeding of Blue Ivy in public has led to a massive excited tizzy on mommy blogs everywhere. [Via Oh No They Didn’t]

Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey headed to Boston yesterday to host an event commemorating the launch of Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. [Via Rolling Stone]

Get ready you athletic fashionistas, there’s another collection of Stella McCartney for Adidas on the way. And according to this video, it’s going to make you want to do yoga in the desert. [Via Racked]

The famous Le Cirque restaurant in New York is hitting the road and will be opening as small pop-ups in a series of cities across the country. [Via Grub Street]

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen on Craigslist? ‘Cause we think this might take the cake. [Via Huffington Post]