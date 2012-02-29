StyleCaster
Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.28.12

Check out what Urban Outfitters has in store for us this spring. Based on this adorable video, we’re going to be lusting after all of it. [Via Nylon]

We love a good model moment and these covers featuring Cindy Crawford and Sharon Stone definitely fit the bill. [Via Fashion Gone Rogue]

Blue Ivy Carter might just be the youngest person ever to wear Alice Temperley. We’re kinda jealous. [Via Grazia]

A link is being uncovered between sleeping pills and an increased death rate among those who take them. Could you be at risk? [Via LA Times]

Harvey Weinstein is battling it out with NATO after his new documentary Bully received an R rating. We hope this gets resolved soon, because we can’t wait to see the film. [Via The Hollywood Reporter]

