Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.27.12

Did you catch that anti-Humane Society commercial during the Oscars? Here’s what it’s all about. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

A Naomi Campbell spotting! Check out the model closing for Roberto Cavalli. [Via NY Mag]

Nicole Richie is trying to preserve Harlow’s childhood. The kid doesn’t know she has two lines named after her! [Via People]

Angelina Jolie‘s right leg has officially taken over the Internet. [Via Gawker]

Vegetarians rejoice! There’s a veg-only food festival in NYC this weekend. [Via The Gothamist]