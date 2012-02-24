StyleCaster
Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.23.12

Jessica Rubin
What were you doing when you were 15? We’re willing to bet it wasn’t as impressive as the moves that the young actress Chloe Moretz is making in the world. [Via Telegraph]

Get ready Harry Potter freaks … J.K. Rowling is publishing a new novel and proving that she’s all grown up. [Via Jezebel]

We’re super excited for the Manolo Blahnik and J. Crew collab, but it turns out Blahnik himself had no idea this was all going down. [Via Racked]

Chris Brown tried to steal a fans iPhone. The guy is definitely on a roll (read: downward spiral). [Via People]

Remember when former presidential candidateJohn Edwards made a sex tape with his mistress? Well that bad boy is about to get destroyed. [Via CNN]

