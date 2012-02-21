StyleCaster
Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.20.12

Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.20.12

Jessica Rubin
Adam Levine is loving the way his team for The Voice is coming together, but don’t think he doesn’t have regrets about the contestants that got away. [Via TheNY Times]

Who wasn’t in the front row of the Burberry show?! [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Elizabeth Smart, who captivated the nation when she was abducted at the age of 14, tied the knot in Hawaii over the weekend! [Via US Magazine]

Take a look at this season’s America’s Next Top Model cast. Looks like the Brits are taking over. [Via NY Mag]

If Whitney Houston had a lesbian lover, this is who it would be. [Via Gawker]

