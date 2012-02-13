StyleCaster
Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.13.12

Jessica Rubin
Some (and by some we mostly mean the Catholic church) feel that Nicki Minaj‘s performance at the Grammys crossed the line. What do you think? [Via US Magazine]

Have you had lunch at the Plaza lately? Well this dog did! And he was joined by Martha Stewart. [Via BuzzFeed]

Here’s another reason to love Michelle Williams: she wore custom H&M to the BAFTA awards. Check out her look! [Via Racked]

Chris Brown‘s Grammy performance inspired some of the most disturbing tweets we have ever seen. [Via Jezebel]

Two big strides were made today in the fight for gay marriage. But will Governor Chris Christie over-turn New Jersey’s approved bill? [Via CNN]

