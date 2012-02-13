Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 2.13.12

Some (and by some we mostly mean the Catholic church) feel that Nicki Minaj‘s performance at the Grammys crossed the line. What do you think? [Via US Magazine]

Have you had lunch at the Plaza lately? Well this dog did! And he was joined by Martha Stewart. [Via BuzzFeed]

Here’s another reason to love Michelle Williams: she wore custom H&M to the BAFTA awards. Check out her look! [Via Racked]

Chris Brown‘s Grammy performance inspired some of the most disturbing tweets we have ever seen. [Via Jezebel]

Two big strides were made today in the fight for gay marriage. But will Governor Chris Christie over-turn New Jersey’s approved bill? [Via CNN]