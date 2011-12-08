Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.7.11

A creepy mom from Toddlers and Tiaras is still insisting that her 3-year-old daughter’s hooker costume was funny.
[Via Styleite]
Emanuel Ungaro can’t seem to hold on to employees. Another CEO bites the dust.
[Via Vogue UK]
This is the best commercial we’ve seen in a long time. Bravo, Brooks Brothers!
[Via Fashion Copious]
Wanna know how to make it as a fashion blogger? Just follow Cathy Horyn‘s simple recipe for success.
[Via Racked]
Got $900,000 to spare? Then pick up a copy of Vogue‘s holiday gift guide.
[Via Jezebel]