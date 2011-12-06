Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.6.11

Seems the folks over at FHM India had a little “oops” moment. And Pakistani star Veena Malik is gonna make sure they pay for it.
[Via Jezebel]
Julia Restoin Roitfeld is reinventing the way we see maternity lingerie.
[Via Vogue UK]
The 2012 Pirelli calendar features some of the world’s most famous models. In nothing but their skivvies — if that.
[Via Fashionologie]
Ryan Gosling fans can finally relax. Bradley Cooper is on your side.
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]
This Katy Perry doll is adorable. But you won’t believe how much it costs.
[Via Daily Front Row]
Image courtesy ofKENNELL KRISTA/SIPA.