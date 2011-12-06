Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.5.11

Presenting the top 7 Twitter #hashtags of 2011.

[Via Huffington Post]

Pieces from Amy Winehouse‘s final collaboration with Fred Perry are now available.

[Via NY Mag]

Rosie O’Donnell is engaged to her girlfriend of 3 months. Seems a bit hasty, but we’ve seen crazier.

[Via Jezebel]

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley speaks about the criticism for her body that she’s received over the years. Us normal folks are finding it difficult to feel too sorry for her.

[Via Telegraph]

This is definitely taking things too far. Taylor Armstrong has just signed a book deal. Oy.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Image courtesy ofADRIAN BROOKS/IMAGEWISE/SIPA.