Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.5.11

Presenting the top 7 Twitter #hashtags of 2011.
[Via Huffington Post]
Pieces from Amy Winehouse‘s final collaboration with Fred Perry are now available.
[Via NY Mag]
Rosie O’Donnell is engaged to her girlfriend of 3 months. Seems a bit hasty, but we’ve seen crazier.
[Via Jezebel]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley speaks about the criticism for her body that she’s received over the years. Us normal folks are finding it difficult to feel too sorry for her.
[Via Telegraph]
This is definitely taking things too far. Taylor Armstrong has just signed a book deal. Oy.
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]
Image courtesy ofADRIAN BROOKS/IMAGEWISE/SIPA.