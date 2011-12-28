Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.27.11

Remember when Kanye West showed his collection at Paris Fashion Week? Well now he’s plotting a move to London to make his new career official. [Via Grazia]

We love Jennifer Hudson, but we must admit, this commercial is kinda weird and gives us a headache. [Via Jezebel]

Keep up with the live stream of Kim Jong-il‘s Funeral. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Madness broke out at Mall of America, resulting in terrifying stories of customers locked inside of Chico’s. [Via Racked]

We’re just going to throw it out there: enough already! All in favor of ending the YSL vs. Christian Louboutin saga say aye! [Via NY Mag]