Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.19.11

Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.19.11

Jessica Rubin
It seems the royal fever is just beginning. The public is reacting to the many rumors that Kate Middleton is pregnant by demanding something strange … and a little creepy. Can you guess what it is? [Via Telegraph]

Jackie, a Dutch magazine, madea serious mistake when they dropped the ‘N’ bomb in an article about Rihanna. They’ve issued an apology, but it’s unclear if it will be well received … [Via NY Mag]

Well, this is awkward. Mark Zuckerberg shot a bison … and now it’s hanging on a wall at Facebook’s headquarters. Don’t believe us? Check out the picture for yourself. [Via Gawker]

On the twitpic beat: Which two fabulous ladies are having a head war in fur hats?

None other than Rachel Zoe and her VP Mandana Dayani! [Via @mandanadayani]

Carey Mulligan is definitely having a moment. Her cover for W magazine’s January 2012 issue is ah-maz-ing. [Via Design Scene]

