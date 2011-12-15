Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.15.11

Can you guess who the gorgeous face of DKNY‘s spring/summer 2012 campaign is?

[Via Fashion Copious]

Leandra Medine, the man repelling fashionista, has her birthday suit ready to go. And the whip cream on top of her layered ensemble? Some covetable, only slightly dangerous foot candy, designed by the repeller herself!

[Via The Man Repeller]

Britney Spears is currently responsible for providing light to the entire city of Los Angeles thanks to her ber tacky Christmas decorations. Now that’s what we call holiday spirit.

[Via TMZ]

You might not be a huge fan of The Real Housewives franchise like we are here at StyleCaster, but you’re bound to appreciate this spoof of the series: The Real Housewives of South Boston. Pure. Genius.

[Via Jezebel]

Question: What’s better than jewelry? Answer: Free jewelry. AZATURE is doing a give away that includes their inverted diamond bracelet ($1,500) and a cuff ($2,500). All you have to do is answer a series of questions about the brand on their Facebook page. Sounds pretty sweet to us!

[AZATURE Facebook]