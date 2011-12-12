Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.12.11

We may not be tired of making fun of the Palins, but it seems TV networks are tired of paying for our mindless entertainment. Which Palin is facing the chopping block now?

[Via Gawker]

Thanks to Netflix and American laziness, the box office is seriously suffering. Thank goodness New Year’s Eve is here to save the day. Kinda.

[Via BBC]

Are you interested in half-naked men and lust-worthy accessories? Clickety Clickety.

[Via RDuJour]

Have you enjoyed ONTD’s sassy gossip as much as we have? Then it’s time to vote for their Best of 2011.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t]

If this video doesn’t get you in the holiday spirit, nothing will. What’s better than models and music?

[Via Modelinia]