Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.1.11

Have a little peek at Alexa Chung‘s new show 24 Hour Catwalk.
[Via People]
The collection Rodarte showed in Florence last summer is headed to LA!
[Via Elle]
Things are turning pretty ugly in the divorce feud between Kris Humphries and Kimmy K. Obviously.
[Via Gawker]
Aren’t we all tired of this yet? Milan extended a proposal to fix September’s Fashion Week clash. Um, what about this February? The fight goes on.
[Via Telegraph]
Adam Lippes lost some major funding from the Kellwood Co. Stay tuned for further developments.
[Via NY Mag]
Image courtesy ofBFA/SIPA.