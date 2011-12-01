Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 12.1.11

Have a little peek at Alexa Chung‘s new show 24 Hour Catwalk.

[Via People]

The collection Rodarte showed in Florence last summer is headed to LA!

[Via Elle]

Things are turning pretty ugly in the divorce feud between Kris Humphries and Kimmy K. Obviously.

[Via Gawker]

Aren’t we all tired of this yet? Milan extended a proposal to fix September’s Fashion Week clash. Um, what about this February? The fight goes on.

[Via Telegraph]

Adam Lippes lost some major funding from the Kellwood Co. Stay tuned for further developments.

[Via NY Mag]

Image courtesy ofBFA/SIPA.