Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.28.11

Yay Miley Cyrus! Check out the star getting her pose on for the new series of No H8 campaigns.
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]
Franca Sozzani — the controversial editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia -takes her turn in front of Terry Richardson‘s camera for the cover of Industrie.
[Via Design Scene]
Oy, it’s been a tough month for Marc Jacobs. First the samples from his spring 2012 collection went missing, and now257,000 worth of Louis Vuitton goods have been stolen fromthe Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.
[Via Telegraph]
Daphne Guinness is tied to a questionable diamond dealer through her exhibit at the Museum at FIT.
[Via Jezebel]
Would you spend $125,000 on a used Birkin bag?
[Via Racked]
Image courtesy of Racked.