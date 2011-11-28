Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.28.11

Yay Miley Cyrus! Check out the star getting her pose on for the new series of No H8 campaigns.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Franca Sozzani — the controversial editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia -takes her turn in front of Terry Richardson‘s camera for the cover of Industrie.

[Via Design Scene]

Oy, it’s been a tough month for Marc Jacobs. First the samples from his spring 2012 collection went missing, and now257,000 worth of Louis Vuitton goods have been stolen fromthe Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

[Via Telegraph]

Daphne Guinness is tied to a questionable diamond dealer through her exhibit at the Museum at FIT.

[Via Jezebel]

Would you spend $125,000 on a used Birkin bag?

[Via Racked]

Image courtesy of Racked.