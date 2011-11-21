Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.21.11

Marc Jacobs is offering a reward for any information about his missing collection.

[Via Telegraph]

Dolce & Gabbana launched their first fine jewelry collection.

[Via Grazia]

Elizabeth Olsen calls herself “the curvy one of the family.”

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Kailyn Lowry, one of the upstanding individuals on Teen Mom 2, had her baby son Isaac “create” his own clothing line. The illustrious collection is sold on Facebook.

[Via Racked]

Everything a girl needs to know when heading to a gay bar.

[Via Jezebel]

Image courtesy ofBEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA.