Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.21.11

Marc Jacobs is offering a reward for any information about his missing collection.
[Via Telegraph]
Dolce & Gabbana launched their first fine jewelry collection.
[Via Grazia]
Elizabeth Olsen calls herself “the curvy one of the family.”
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]
Kailyn Lowry, one of the upstanding individuals on Teen Mom 2, had her baby son Isaac “create” his own clothing line. The illustrious collection is sold on Facebook.
[Via Racked]
Everything a girl needs to know when heading to a gay bar.
[Via Jezebel]
Image courtesy ofBEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA.