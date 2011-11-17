Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.16.11

Tune in to this online auction for the chance to own a piece of Elizabeth Taylor‘s jewelry.
[Via NY Magazine]
This hilarious video is a true testament to what a woman will do for a pair of Manolos.
[Via Telegraph]
Nikki Reed had some not-so-nice things to say about her Twilight castmates.
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]
Here’s what not to do when caught shoplifting.
[Via Racked]
Do you think Ryan Gosling should have been voted sexiest man alive? Don’t worry, science agrees with you.
[Via BuzzFeed]
Image courtesy ofMCMULLAN CO/SIPA.