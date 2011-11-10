Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.10.11

Watch Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston try to bring some humor to a Windows 95 guide. (Hint: it kinda works.)

[Via YouTube]

Check out this beyond amazing Louis Vuitton cruise 2012 campaign featuring Arizona Muse.

[Via Fashion Gone Rogue]

Google is so over Blackberry.

[Via LA Times blog]

Miss Piggy makes some pretty hilarious points in her shout-out to the gay community.

[Via Out]

In a weird (and kinda cool) turn of events, Terry Richardson makes out with Chloe Sevigny … while she is dressed up as Terry Richardson. Huh?

[Via Terry Richardson’s Diary]