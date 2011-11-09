Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.08.11

Jenna Lyons‘ famous Park Slope townhouse is up for sale, with a listing price of $3.75 million.

[Via Fashionologie]

Andy Boyle, a web developer, live tweeted a vicious and dramatic marital dispute he witnessed while chowing down at Burger King. We highly recommend taking a look.

[Via Jezebel]

Presenting his line in Paris seems to have deeply influenced Kanye‘s style sensibilities. The music mogul wore a leather skirt during his concert with Jay-Z.

[Via Huffington Post]

If you had the chance, what would you dress Kate Middleton in? Tory Burch goes for a paper bag.

[Via Hollywood Life]

Marc Jacobs loved his surprise cartooned cameo on South Park so much that he’s commemorating his character with a tattoo!

[Via The Cut]