Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.03.11

Need a break from all the Kim Kardashian buzz? Well then, let’s celebrate Kendall Jenner‘s birthday! The Kim-in-the-making turned 16 today.
[Via Huffington Post]
We admit, Chelsea Handler can be a little too outrageous. But last night she gave it to Ann Coulter. And for that, Chelsea, we love you.
[Via Jezebel]
Sarah Burton made our day when she admitted that Alexander McQueen found inspiration in Joey Tribiani’s wardrobe.
[Via Elle]
In case you missed it, Marc Jacobs made a cameo on South Park last night. And it was epic.
[Via The Cut]
Forever 21 must not have learned from Urban Outfitters’ mistake. Thoughts on Navajo underwear?
[Via Racked]