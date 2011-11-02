Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.02.11

Racked came up with some amazing fashion-themed ice cream flavors. Now they’re handing the spoon over to you, challenging readers to create their own flavors, promising that the winners will have their creations immortalized on Photoshop.

[Via Racked]

Mindy Kaling from The Office is just as adorable as she seems on the show. Oh, and she’s friends with Tory Burch. Pretty much seals the deal, right?

[Via The Wall Street Journal]

Lady Gaga has launched an anti-bullying initiative called the Born This Way Foundation. What’s next? A little monster 1-800 tip line?

[Via Gawker]

WTF: A woman who was sexually assaulted by her husband has been ordered to pay him a monthly allowance of $1000 once he is released from prison.

[Via Jezebel]

Attention Daniel Radcliffe fans: You can catch the the star with the rest of the cast from How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where they will perform.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Image courtesy of Racked.