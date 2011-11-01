Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 11.01.11

Kris Jenner speaks out about Kimmy’s divorce, claiming Kim didn’t make a red cent off of her wedding special.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Speaking of, Tawainese devlopers have created a play-by-play animated short documenting the Kim and Kris’ marriage and break-up.

[Via Entertainment Weekly]

Vivienne Westwood takes a little jaunt down to visit the Occupy London protesters.

[Via The Cut]

Carr Otis, the 80s supermodel and actress, finally spoke out and named the man who sexually assaulted her when she was 17. She describes her struggle during her years in the spotlight in her new bookBeauty Disrupted.

[Via Vogue UK]

Karl Lagerfeld is working on a book featuring the most beautiful women in the world rocking the classic Chanel jacket.

[Via Telegraph]

A new site, SousStyle, is for those of us who don’t have a closet full of Christian Louboutin’s but still love clothes, all things cool and food.

[Via Elle]