Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 10/13

JC Penny purchased Liz Claiborne for the small price of $328 million. Claiborne can now focus on its other brands, including Juicy Couture and Kate Spade.

[Via The Cut]

Harrods will be stocking a2,000 children’s dress. Can’t wait to see a picture of Suri Cruise wearing it.

[Via Vogue UK]

Cond Nast is launching a new lifestyle magazine aboutAzerbaijan. We were a little surprised, but Tom Ford says the city is on the rise. And we don’t question the Ford.

[Via Telegraph]

Our favorite models, including Crystal Renn and Andrej Pejic, ban together to shoot a commercial promoting theGMHC Fashion Forward fundraiser event, which benefits theGay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC).

[Via Fashionista]

Bill O’Reilly calls Occupy Wall Street protesters crackheads and drug-traffickers. Bravo!

[Via Gawker]