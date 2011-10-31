Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 10.31.11

In an awkward but funny video, watch this reenactment of the royal wedding, featuring Al Roker as Prince Harry, Matt Lauer as Prince William and Anne Curry as Kate Middleton.

[Via The Cut]

Victoria Beckham witnessed a UFO outside of her home. Errr.

[Via Vogue UK]

Axe’s fallen angel commercials have been banned in South Africa. Apparently the idea that angels would give up their virtue because of a cologne is slightly offensive.

[Via Jezebel]

Marc Jacobs scored a part in a movie! What movie, you ask? We have no idea.

[Via Elle]

Here’s a little shot of Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley on the set of Gossip Girl. Enjoy!

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]