StyleCaster
Share

Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 10.27.11

What's hot
StyleCaster

Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 10.27.11

Jessica Rubin
by

Alice Temperley is moving into the world of luxury paper goods. The famed designer has collaborated with Filofax and created two organizers for the brand.

[Via Racked]

Some of the most iconic and beautiful photographs in fashion history are going to be for sale come November 2nd.

[Via Vogue UK]

Here’s your hard-hitting question of the morning: who’s cuter, Ryan Gosling or puppies?

[Via Jezebel]

Fox news has forged a connection between Jenna Lyons‘ new relationship and the “Toemageddon” incident, when Lyons’ son was photographed wearing pink nail polish on his toes.

[Via The Cut]

Check out this clip of David Arquette completely sober (sense the irony) during Chelsea Lately.

[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share