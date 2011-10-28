Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 10.27.11

Alice Temperley is moving into the world of luxury paper goods. The famed designer has collaborated with Filofax and created two organizers for the brand.
[Via Racked]
Some of the most iconic and beautiful photographs in fashion history are going to be for sale come November 2nd.
[Via Vogue UK]
Here’s your hard-hitting question of the morning: who’s cuter, Ryan Gosling or puppies?
[Via Jezebel]
Fox news has forged a connection between Jenna Lyons‘ new relationship and the “Toemageddon” incident, when Lyons’ son was photographed wearing pink nail polish on his toes.
[Via The Cut]
Check out this clip of David Arquette completely sober (sense the irony) during Chelsea Lately.
[Via Oh No They Didn’t!]