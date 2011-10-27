Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 10.26.11

The British store Debenhams released their, er, replica of Kate Middleton‘s McQueen wedding dress. The most convincing part of the design? The model sporting the gown, who looked eerily similar to the duchess herself.

[Via Telegraph]

Jimmy Choo is following in Christian Louboutin‘s footsteps and opening a men’s store, which will be located inMayfair’s Burlington Arcade.

[Via Vogue UK]

It’s been officially determined that Amy Winehouse‘s death was caused by an excessive consumption of alcohol. Shocker!

[Via Jezebel]

In a beyond amazing video, Tim Gunn shares his thoughts on Star Trek fashion.

[Via Racked]

Cathy Horyn meets Alexander McQueen Creative Director Sarah Burton and the two walk through the Alexander McQueen atelier, giving us all an inside look into the world of McQueen (again).

[Via Nowness]