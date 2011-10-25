Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 10.25.11

Check out this clip from the Versace for H&M commercials.
[Via The Cut]
Michael Lohan is giving his daughter a little competition for the “biggest idiot ever” title. He was arrested on domestic violence charges. Dr. Drew must be so disappointed!
[Via Jezebel]
Paula Deen hinted that she might be creating her own clothing line. Her butter-flavored lip gloss was a hit, so why not?
[Via Racked]
11-year-old actress Kiernan Shipka has a better wardrobe than you. We promise.
[Via Telegraph]
Don’t you think your books deserve a little Chanel tweed?
[Via Elle]