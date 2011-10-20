Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 10.19.11

Just in case you didn’t think The Row’s $39,000 backpack was ridiculous enough, a designer named Mr. Kennedy has created $19k gold shoelaces. Take a peek, we dare you.

[Via Huffington Post]

Patrizia Reggiani, who is in prison for orchestrating the murder of her former husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, refused an offer for a day-release-work program because she doesn’t want to have a job.

[Via Vogue UK]

Today during Lindsay Lohan‘s trial, she was mocked by her judge and then taken into custody. Next up for train-wreck-Lohan? Court ordered community service. Don’t worry hun, neon orange is so in this season.

[Via Jezebel]

Bette Midler is auctioning off wardrobe pieces from her legendary 40 year career. All profits are going to theNew York Restoration Project.

[Via Elle]

Want to shop and help the world at the same time? Then you need to check out Community Collection.

[Via Wall Street Journal]