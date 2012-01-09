Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.9.12

Dolce & Gabbana sparked a mob of angry protestors outside of their Hong Kong flagship boutique. What could the adorable duo possibly have done to warrant such a strong response? [Via NY Mag]

What better way to communicate the unique effect social media has had on our culture than a pithy video? [Via Trend Hunter]

Are we alone in the hope that Casey Anthony will go away and stop spreading her creepy vibes across the Internet? Anthony’s lawyer is prepared to sue over the “leak” of her video diaries, which we don’t think many people want to watch anyway. [Via Huffington Post]

Have you ever wondered what Justin Bieber and Katy Perry would look like as cats? Here’s the answer. [Via Hide Your Arms]

It seems Good Morning America‘s weatherman got a little carried away yesterday morning. We may be immature, but there’s no denying that this is hilarious. [Via TMZ]