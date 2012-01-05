Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.5.12

Marni is at it again. Alongside their collection for H&M, the brand will also sell a T-shirt to benefit the Red Cross in Japan. And it’s cute, too! [Via Vogue UK]

Someone might be taking their Robert Pattinson obsession a little too far. [Via Nylon Blog]

In what’s turned out to be a really cool project, Ryan Murphy has cast the stars from his hit shows in some awesome retro horror flicks. [Via Elle]

Today’s kudos go out to Target and Nordstrom, who are broadening their definition of diversity. [Via Jezebel]

We’re sure you’ve heard all about the Kanye West Twitter storm. But have you seen these tweets illustrated? Yeah. We didn’t think so. [Via BuzzFeed]