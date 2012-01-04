Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.4.12

Are you interested in taking up yoga? Kermit can help you get the poses down in this sweet lil’ video. [Via YouTube]

Ok, if this surprises you in any way, you must have been living under a rock all of last year. Rumor has it the Kardashians are plotting the next move in their global domination: a magazine. Check out what some of their possible covers could look like. [Via NY Mag]

Apparently employees of a closed wedding dress chain store decided to take their anger out on the poor dresses. It’s the only way we can think of to explain this travesty. [Via Jezebel]

Get it Adele! Our favorite songstress has found love … again. Can we expect another killer album soon? [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Bye bye Bachmann! Find out why Michele bid adieu to the presidential race. [Via BBC]