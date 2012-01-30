Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.30.12

So, Michelle Obama is shopping at Agent Provocateur. Why does that just not feel normal? [Via Telegraph]

Are they or aren’t they? Brad and Angelina have been playing the “we might get married” game for too long now. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

A woman married a building and claims it’s a gay marriage. We have questions. [Via Jezebel]

The Best Red Carpet Couple Of The Night award goes to Andr Leon Talley and Melissa McCarthy. [Via NY Mag]

Guess what ketamine is being used for … Hint: we’re not talking about crazy college throw-downs. [Via NPR]

Photo: FanPop