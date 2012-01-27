Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.26.12

Uh-oh, looks like Lady Gaga might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Check out what her boyfriend has to say about the Mother Monster. [Via Gawker]

For once, we’re going to have to go against our favorite silver fox Anderson Cooper and side with Bill Maher. The ber-liberal Maher thinks there are just too many Republican debates, and we’re starting to agree with him. [Via Huffington Post]

Check out Adriana Lima‘s gorgeous cover for Vogue Brazil February 2012. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

Here’s another reason to love Kate Moss. Besides the fact that she uses the word “telly.” [Via NY Mag]

Snoop Dogg ways in on the Kim Kardashian debacle in a pretty scathing Internet video. [VIa The Hollywood Reporter]