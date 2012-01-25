Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.25.12

We did one, they did one and now now NBC is giving it a whirl. Introducing 30 Rock‘s “Sh*t Liz Lemon Says.” [Via Hollywood Reporter]

We feel bad for Demi Moore, but we gotta say, the cause of her health crisis was two parts sad, one part completely frat boy. [Via TMZ]

The Louboutin v. YSL saga continues. And now DVF is involved. [Via Fashionista]

Looks like Gisele isn’t the only model getting into the lingerie biz. [Via Telegraph]

Guess what Kim Kardashian reads on her Blackberry… [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

