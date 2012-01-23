Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.23.12

Think you have what it takes to be the next big blogger? Here’s a series of merit badges that lay it all out for you. [Via Lucky]

And the line up for the Puppy Bowl VIII is … [Via Huffington Post]

We’re thinking Alessandra Ambrosio is one of the only people who can get away with walking a runway show while five months pregnant. [Via Modelinia]

Cynthia Nixon has some controversial things to say about her sexuality. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

It seems the Brits aren’t too keen on buying Kardashian-approved footwear. [Via NY Mag]

Photo: The New York Times