Bruno Mars skated on his drug charges. Are congratulations in order? [Via Rolling Stone]

In an effort to make the Royal Ascot’s Royal Enclosure more formal, the dress code is getting even stricter. Say bye to your fascinators, ladies! [Via BBC]

Let’s discuss Rick Santorum‘s couch purity. [Via NY Mag]

Terry Richardson spent the day with Abbey Lee Kershaw. Color us jealous! [Via Terry’s Diary]

How cute! Cindy Crawford has a mini-me! [Via Telegraph]