Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.17.12

As usual, Kim Kardashian‘s brilliant career moves are backfiring. Here’s the (un)expected outcome of her lawsuit against Old Navy. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]

If you’re as excited for the Louis Vuitton – Marc Jacobs exhibition as we are, then you can follow all of its progress until it opens on March 9th in Paris! [Via Grazia]

FINALLY. The Fashion Week Date Debate has come a close. Does anyone even care anymore? [Via Racked]

Here are 5 things you should never do at a Broadway show. [Via City Unlisted]

After nearly 17 years with Yahoo!, co-founder Jerry Yang is saying goodbye to the company. [Via Huffington Post]