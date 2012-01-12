StyleCaster
Share

Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.12.12

What's hot
StyleCaster

Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.12.12

Jessica Rubin
by

Just in case you didn’t know that no one cares about the People’s Choice Awards, Rihanna skipped the whole shebang to go to a game across the street. [Via TMZ]

After 7 years of questions and no answers, Natalee Holloway, who went missing in Aruba in 2005, has been declared legally dead. [Via CNN]

Remember America’s NextTop Model veteran Fatima Siad? Well, here’s her new campaign! [Via NY Mag]

Margaret Cho goes off on rude Twitter followers. And we’recompletely on her side. [Via Jezebel]

Here’s something you might not have known about Garance Dore and Scott Schuman. [Via Racked]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share