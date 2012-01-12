Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 1.12.12

Just in case you didn’t know that no one cares about the People’s Choice Awards, Rihanna skipped the whole shebang to go to a game across the street. [Via TMZ]

After 7 years of questions and no answers, Natalee Holloway, who went missing in Aruba in 2005, has been declared legally dead. [Via CNN]

Remember America’s NextTop Model veteran Fatima Siad? Well, here’s her new campaign! [Via NY Mag]

Margaret Cho goes off on rude Twitter followers. And we’recompletely on her side. [Via Jezebel]

Here’s something you might not have known about Garance Dore and Scott Schuman. [Via Racked]