Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Might Have Missed On 2.21.12

Is Drew Barrymore pregnant? TMZ certainly thinks so. (TMZ)

SPOILER ALERT: If you were shocked by last night’s Glee cliffhanger, we have a clue to Quinn’s fate following her car accident. (Just Jared)

Why buy ad space in Vogue when you can BE Vogue? That’s what many of your favorite fashion and beauty brands are considering these days as online blogs and in-house mags gain leverage with consumers. (New York Magazine)

Hunger Games tickets go onsale today, and yes, the StyleCaster team is just dorky enough to be plotting a group field trip for opening night – shall we save you a seat? (Entertainment Weekly)

Downton Abbey…with cats. ‘Nuff said. (BuzzFeed)