Morning Buzz: 5 Things You Missed On 3.6.12

Alexander Wang and co. are completely denying allegations of running a “sweatshop” in Chinatown. [Via NY Mag]

Someone vomited on The View! Miracles do happen. [Via Jezebel]

Kanye West showed his second collection in Paris and Kim Kardashian was there. What more could you want? [Via Grazia]

Sarah Burton is still under a confidentiality agreement and can’t talk about the creation of Kate Middleton‘s wedding dress. [Via Elle]

One brave man is going where no one has gone before — he’s suing AMC theaters over the price of their snacks. [Via Oh No They Didn’t!]