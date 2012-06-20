Show Us Your “Morning After” Style For a Chance to Win a Rebecca Minkoff Gift Card!

We recently had the pleasure of hosting a fashion blogger sleepover in the Hamptons with lovely (and stylish) Rebecca Minkoff at our June home in the Hamptons. At the house, 15 of our fashion blogger friends sampled the latest pieces from Rebecca Minkoff’s collection and showed off their best morning after looks — named, of course, for Minkoff’s signature “Morning After” bag. (Here’s a great example of a cute poolside look from NYCPretty.)

Now, you can get in on the fun, too! Just upload a photo of yourself in your best “Morning After Walk Style” to StyleCaster.com, and post a link to your photo in the comments below. Rebecca herself will be combing through all your photos to pick her favorite on Monday, June 25, and will award one lucky winner with a MAJOR Rebecca Minkoff gift card!

Good luck!!